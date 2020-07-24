First-place Willmar throttles Waterloo, 18-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLMAR, Minn. -- The Willmar Stingers stung Waterloo with nine runs in the first three innings en route to an 18-7 throttling of the Bucks Friday night.

Willmar (14-6) took a two-game lead over Waterloo (12-8) in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod standings.

Jayson Newman led the charge for the Stingers. Newman finished with four hits, including six RBIs and three runs scored.

Waterloo ran through three different pitchers over the opening five innings before Jack Radford threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief.

Brett McCleary, Drew Bianco and Levi Usher drove in runs during Waterloo's four-run eighth inning that cut the deficit to 13-5. Willmar answered with five runs in the bottom the frame to resume the blowout victory.

