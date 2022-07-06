Dons mount six-run comeback in game split by rain

TRAER -- The Don Bosco baseball team came back from a six-run deficit to defeat the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels, 11-10, in a game split between Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The fifth-ranked (21-5) Dons represented the home team on the scoreboard, but J. L. Lister Field in Traer hosted Don Bosco and the (20-13) Rebels.

Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares said the Dons expected a battle in every game during the district tournament.

“We knew going into districts that everybody we were going to play were going to have a .500 or better record,” Schares said. “They are all going to have good pitching.”

Don Bosco appeared to be in control early on Monday as the Dons scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first.

However, in the top of the third, the Rebels came alive at the plate. After two innings without a hit, Gladbrook-Reinbeck recorded nine runs on six hits and three walks as 12 batters made a plate appearance in the inning.

Two weeks after breaking his elbow of his non-throwing arm, junior relief pitcher Ty Purdy ended the surge by the Rebels.

The Dons managed two runs via a two-run home run from sophomore Kaiden Knaack in the bottom of the third.

Schares described Knaack’s home run as ‘huge’ in turn the tide of momentum.

“You are down 9-3, the wheels fell off in the top of the third,” Schares said. “I said ‘You have got to grind away now. You are not going to get them all back in one.’…That was a big deal.”

Before the start of the fourth inning, the game entered into a lightning delay which led to a postponement until Tuesday.

According to Schares, this postponement helped his squad by allowing them to rebuild their confidence before the resumption of play.

“We were able to regroup,” Schares said. “We did feel very good about it coming into today that we could make a game out of it, at least…When we got back to the school last night, I told them ‘You have got to believe.’...You are one and done. You have got to let it all hang out. I thought our confidence level was really high when we got here today.”

According to Ty Purdy, the Dons used the postponement to move passed the negativity of the first three innings.

“It was good for us because we are not a team to sit there and dwell,” Purdy said. “It was a new day and a new opportunity to be great. So, that is all we did.”

In the bottom of the fourth, the Dons put together a big inning of their own. Trailing 9-5, Don Bosco rallied to score five runs on five hits and a walk to wrestle back the lead from the Rebels.

Junior Myles McMahon started the scoring with two RBIs on a double over the right fielder’s head. Five at-bats later, senior Jack Purdy, brother to Ty, drove in two runs with an RBI double of his own to put the Dons on top, 10-9.

The Rebels equalized the score in the top of the first as junior Nick Tscherter drilled a single down the first baseline to score Hudson Clark from second.

With the score tied 10-10, the Dons took the lead for the third time in the contest as Landon Frost scored off of a hit-by-pitch.

With the lead, Ty Purdy allowed only one base runner in the top of the seventh before he recorded his eighth strike out in 4.2 innings to seal the 11-10, one-run victory.

Purdy said he was able to succeed in that tough situation because the close bond of the team.

“It just takes trust,” Purdy said. “The coaches trust me to go in and get outs. These guys have my back…I broke my elbow two weeks ago so I can only pitch and these guys want me in there. That is why we are a family.

Schares described Purdy’s performance as crucial to the comeback win and pointed out that Purdy forced the Rebels to put the ball in play and did not walk or hit any batters.

“Ty was big, there is no doubt,” Schares said. “You cannot give any more runs when you are down four. He just threw a lot of strikes.”

Dons will take on the North Tama Redhawks on Saturday at J. L. Lister Field in Traer at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A sub state 4 semifinals.

“We will expect a good game,” Schares said. “We played them earlier in the year and we happened to get a win against them here, but it will not be easy. We know that. We know that we have to grind it out and battle.”

Linescore

Don Bosco 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck;009;010;0 -- 10;9;1

Don Bosco;302;501;X -- 11;13;0

Nick Tscherter, Greinger (4), Giesking (4) and William Kiburis. Mack Ortner, Naughton (3), Purdy (3) and Kaiden Knaack. WP – Purdy. LP – Giesking. 2B – DB: Naughton, Ortner, McMahon, Purdy. HR – DB: Knaack.