Dons earn trip to regional final with win over North Tama in district 7 championship

TRAER -- The Don Bosco baseball team defeated the North Tama Redhawks, 15-7, on Saturday to advance to the Class 1A region 4 championship.

Despite beating the Redhawks earlier in the season, Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares said he expected a hard fought battle in Traer, but added that did not shake his confidence.

“We have confidence, I had confidence,” Schares said. “We had the guys on the mound available to throw and we felt good about that. So, the confidence level was high”

Neither team waited to put runs on the board as the Redhawks scored two runs in the top of the first as senior Adam Greiner drove in Gabe Kopriva and Michael Schrier with an RBI single.

Don Bosco responded to the Redhawks two-run surge with a two-out, five-run rally in the bottom of the first.

Sophomore Kaiden Knaack drove in Landon Frost and Ryan Naughton with an RBI single. Two at-bats later junior Dawson Youngblut started off a strong night at the plate with two RBIs on a double to center field. Junior Mack Ortner capped the inning with an RBI single to put Don Bosco up 5-2.

In the top of the second, the Redhawks scored two more runs on a single from Schrier to cut the Dons lead to one-run.

However, Don Bosco continued to drive in runs as three Dons scored in the bottom of the second. Naughton and Knaack both recorded RBI singles and Youngblut knocked in his third RBI on another double.

Younglut, who finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles, attributed his strong night at the plate to clearing his mind and perfecting his approach at the plate during morning batting practice.

“I was thinking down the middle swing,” Younglut said. “We had an early morning practice at 10. Then, we went and had BP after. I hit good in BP. So, it was good to clear your mind.”

After the Redhawks failed to muster a response in the top of the third, Don Bosco amassed five more runs to take a 13-4 lead. Senior Jack Purdy, Landon Frost, Naughton and Youngblut recorded RBIs in the inning.

Trailing by nine-runs, North Tama rallied with three runs on three hits and one error to cut the Don Bosco lead to six runs, but Ortner, in relief, managed to hold the Redhawks scoreless for the remainder of the contest. In 4.2 innings of work, the junior struck out 10 Redhawks.

According to Schares, Ortner’s relief effort played a huge role in the Dons’ 15-7 win, but added he wished he would be available for their next game

“[Ortner’s pitching] was very important,” Schares said. “He is usually a starter for us. We have confidence in him. We would have liked to have had him available for Tuesday, but this game did not go quite the way we wanted. We had to use him…probably an inning earlier than we wanted…That is the way baseball goes. I am very happy with the way he pitched--the way he just came in and shut things down.”

Ortner said he utilized a mental checklist to avoid losing his competitiveness when the Redhawks scored three runs in the fourth.

“I started to lose it a little bit, but I went through that list in mind of what I need to make sure I am doing,” Ortner said. “I rolled after that…I make sure that I am anchoring my eyes to where I am going to throw the ball.”

With the win, the Dons advance to the region championship against (23-5) Lisbon on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in West Delaware. The Lions and Dons met last week in a game which ended with a score of 9-8 in favor of Lisbon.

With a state tournament berth on the line, Schares said all he expects from his team is their best effort.

“Hopefully, we can play a little bit better defensively,” Schares said. “Swing the bat like we have been and put a good effort forward…It is not always the best team that wins on that night. Sometimes, it is the team that plays the best. We will go compete.”

Linescore

Don Bosco 15, North Tama 7

North Tama;220;300;0 -- 7;8;5

Don Bosco;535;002;X -- 15;14;4

Gabe Kopriva, Rausch (3), McKinley (3) and Michael Schrier. Ryan Naughton, Ortner (3) and Kaiden Knaack. WP – Naughton. LP – Kopriva. 2B – DB: Youngblut 2, J, Purdy.