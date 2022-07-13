Dons’ comeback falls short against Lisbon, season comes to an end in sub state final

ALBURNETT -- The Don Bosco baseball team battled back from down 15-3 at the end of the second to the winning run coming to the plate in the top of the seventh with two on and two outs.

But, the Dons’ comeback attempt stopped there. After surrendering eleven runs in the first inning and four in the second, Don Bosco rattled off seven runs in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to draw within two runs of the Lisbon Lions with the score 16-14.

Following their loss and the end of their season, Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares said the game, for the most part, displayed the character of his team and the early mistakes doomed them.

“The team has battled,” Schares said. “We do not give up. Tonight exemplified it again. Unfortunately, we just fell a little bit short, made a few too many mistakes, too early. When you are down 15-3…you kind of wonder what they are going to give you to finish out and [it was] a heck of a show out for the final four or five innings. We are really proud of them for that.”

Similarly, senior Ryan Naughton said he felt the Dons demonstrated their resolve during the contest.

“Tonight, the fight showed who we really were,” Naughton said. “I told them that right as we walked out there…We could have rolled over in the second or the third--even the first. It could have been a very short game for all the people who came out and watched us. We were not going to do that. We were going to make it a game, give ourselves a shot. I think that is what this team is about. Things do not roll our way all the time, but we fight and do not give up. That is big.”

With the loss, the Dons finish their season with a 23-6 record and one win shy of a trip to Carroll for the state tournament. The end of the season also brings with it the departure of seniors Jack Purdy and Naughton.

According to Schares, both seniors, who started 57-of-58 possible games this season, meant a lot to the players and coaches during their time with the program.

“Ryan is a two-time ‘All-Stater’,” Schares said. “He has been playing for four years. Jack has been for four years. They are good kids. Their demeanor has always been good. What they say in the dugout is always positive…I hope the younger guys will take that to heart because they have meant a lot to this program.”

Naughton said he believes the Dons have the right pieces in place to fill his and Jack Purdy’s shoes, next season.

“The experience, last year plus this year, is big for them,” Naughton said. “Ton of potential…All of those guys can do their thing. Even the freshman that are coming, they are all ball players. They know how to play baseball the right way. That is big.”

Schares also noted the potential of his squad for next year and said the main focus moving forward will be on improving and taking full advantage of the Dons’ returning production.

“We return seven starters,” Schares said. “We have a lot of potential…The postgame talk was not really about this game. We thanked the seniors and it was about how we move forward. There are a lot of teams that return a lot of guys in high school baseball. We have to figure out how to get better just like everyone else is going to.”

However, Schares added that on-field improvement does not stand alone as the sole goal of the Don Bosco coaching staff.

“They are a good group of guys,” Schares said. “They are still learning. They are still maturing. I hope we can help them accelerate the maturing part of things and not just the baseball skill part of things.”

Linescore

Lisbon 16, Don Bosco 14

Don Bosco;307;031;0 -- 14;16;4

Lisbon;1141;000;X -- 16;10;3

Tyson Scott, Kamaus (4), Stolte (6) and Hunter Clark. Ty Purdy, Naughton (1), McMahon (1), J. Purdy (3) and Kaiden Knaack. WP – Scott. LP – Naughton. 2B – DB: T. Purdy, L. Frost, Ortner. LIB: Bock, Clark 2. 3B – DB: Knaack.