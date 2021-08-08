Don Bosco's Frost named Courier Male Athlete of Year

“Our team kept battling and really came through in the state title game,” he said. “It was a crazy day and Charlie Hogan really delivered with a big hit. It was exciting to win state in baseball after being on teams that had won state in football and wrestling during that same school year.

“It’s really hard to win a state title in baseball. So many things have to go right. You need a lot of pitchers and you need your hitters to step up. And sometimes you need a little luck, too.”

Don Bosco baseball coach Joel Schares said it was easy to see why Frost excelled in the summer. And it had nothing to do with luck.

“Cael was such a pleasure to work with because of how he approached practices,” Schares said. “He wanted to do everything better and do everything right, whether it was a hitting drill or a fielding drill. He was always doing extra hitting and extra work to improve. He loves to compete and he doesn’t want to fail.”

The work ethic Frost brought to practice translated to a high level of success during games.

“Cael plays all-out – he gives you everything he has,” Schares said. “He runs the bases hard and just gives a maximum effort. Everything he did in baseball, he did at a very high level.”