Don Bosco overcomes five errors with big sixth inning to beat Redhawks

TRAER -- The Don Bosco baseball team earned its 14th win of the season following an 8-5 win over the North Tama Redhawks, Monday.

The Dons fell behind early, but managed a steady comeback which Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares said showed his team’s ability to grind out win.

“I am happy we got a win,” Schares said. “I am happy we were able to come back from behind. I am happy we were able to grind it out. I think those are some of the things we are going to need to do the rest of the season…We probably have to grind a little more.”

The Dons struck first with a run in the top of the first. Junior leadoff Myles McMahon reached first base on a walk and advanced to third via steals. Sophomore Landon Frost drove in McMahon with an RBI single one at-bat later.

However, the Dons lead did not last long. The Redhawks drove in three runs in the bottom of the first as junior Michael Schrier hit an RBI double. Senior Logan Rausch and freshman Josh Dostal also added RBI singles.

After two scoreless innings from both teams, Don Bosco managed to tie the game back up in the top of the fifth. Ty Purdy knocked in the Dons’ second run of the night with an RBI single in the fourth. In the fifth, Cole Frost drove in the tying run on a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring McMahon from third.

Tied 3-3 with runners on the corners and two outs, North Tama senior Logan Rausch put the Redhawks back in front by causing an error at third base with a bounce infield grounder.

With runners on the corners again, Dons catcher Schier caught Rausch attempting to steal second, ending the inning and limiting the damage to one run.

Don Bosco responded with four runs on three hits, two walks and an error to take a commanding 7-4 lead over the Redhawks.

According to Schares, Don Bosco overshot their own expectations with the big sixth inning performance.

“We were shooting for one run,” Schares said. “The way we had been swinging it and how tough runs had been to come by. We had runners on third base almost every inning and could not get them in. I was just looking for that one run and it turned into a nice two out rally.”

Both teams managed one run in the seventh inning to give the Dons a three-run, 8-5, win.

After improving to 14-2 on the season, Schares said he liked the way he saw his team respond to adversity early in Monday’s contest.

“It was nice to see them get fired up,” Schares said. “Some things happened that fired them up. So, I like their response. I thought they responded well. They did a good job of keeping their composure and just fighting through it.”

Key to the Dons victory, junior Dawson Youngblut made two big plays in right field including a diving catch for the first out in the second.

“I knew there were no outs,” Youngblut said. “So, I could make a diving play and be safe. I was running towards it, realized I was not going to get to it, so, I just laid out.”

When asked about the play of his junior rightfielder, Schares said he liked the hustle and loved his ‘great catch.’

“I like the way he ran hard and laid out and just gave it everything he had,” Schares said. “That shows a little fight.”

At the plate, Purdy went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a double to lead the Dons. For North Tama, Schrier went 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

On the mound, senior Ryan Naughton pitched all seven innings for the Dons and collected seven strike outs to no walks. Redhawks ace, senior Gabe Kopriva struck out nine batters on 112 pitches in 5.1 innings.

The Dons will be back in action on the road against the (9-8) Alburnett Pirates on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

North Tama also hits the road for their next contest against (4-7) Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Linescore

Don Bosco 8, North Tama 5

Don Bosco;100;114;1 -- 8;7;5

North Tama;300;010;1 -- 5;7;3

Ryan Naughton and Kaiden Knaack. Gabe Kopriva, Dostal (6), Unker (7) and Michael Schrier. WP – Naughton. LP – Kopriva. 2B – DB: T. Purdy. NT: Schrier, Knaack.

