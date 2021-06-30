Don Bosco outlasts Jesup in Top-Ten showdown

JESUP – Their 12-game winning streak was in jeopardy. Serious jeopardy.
But the Jesup J-Hawks weren’t about to give in. Even when trailing the returning state baseball champions by six runs.
Jesup fought back valiantly and actually had the tying run at the plate. But visiting Don Bosco regrouped to finish off a hard-fought 8-6 victory Wednesday night.
The non-conference game ended when J-Hawk baserunner Brevin Dahl was thrown out on a play at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
The Class 1A No. 6 Dons improved to 17-4 overall, winning their seventh consecutive game.
“It was definitely a crazy mid-week game,” Don Bosco coach Joel Schares said. “We didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked to and we didn’t pitch very well obviously late in the game. But at this time of the year, you take what you can get and move on.”
Class 2A No. 10 Jesup fell to 18-3 overall.
“There is no quit in these kids and I’m very proud of that,” J-Hawk coach Bruce Wall said. “We continued to battle until the very end. I can’t fault their effort.”
Jesup took a short-lived 1-0 lead when Dahl and Carson Lienau delivered back-to-back doubles with two outs in the second inning.
Don Bosco countered with seven unanswered runs over the next three innings. Senior standout Cael Frost scored three of them while collecting a pair of hits. He also drove in two runs.
Down 7-1, the J-Hawks scored twice in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth.
Jesup trailed 8-3 before senior Brodie Kresser crushed a three-run homer to left-center field in the sixth inning to bring his team within a pair.
“Brodie Kresser has come up big for us for several years now,” Wall said. “He’s a five-year starter at shortstop for us. It seems like if a big play needs to happen, he makes it. He’s kind of our motor right now. He’s come up with some clutch hits.”
Kresser had another chance to deliver in the final inning.
Dahl walked to lead off the seventh before Don Bosco reliever Myles McMahon recorded back-to-back strikeouts.
That brought Kresser to the plate. He ripped a drive to left field and the ball was mishandled. Dahl tried to score, but was cut down on a throw to the plate with catcher Kaiden Knaack applying the tag.
That ended the game as Don Bosco prevailed in a closely contested battle of red-hot teams.
“Don Bosco obviously has a very good team,” Wall said. “They’re right down the road so it’s a little bit of a rivalry. We got down, but our kids kept fighting and didn’t give in. That’s a great sign for us.”
The Dons kept their composure in the closing stages of the game as the J-Hawks tried to rally.
“Jesup has a very good team,” Schares said. “This was a good test for us. It was like a district game. It was a hard-fought ballgame. Everybody wants to beat us and hopefully we can learn from this.”
Don Bosco 8, Jesup 6
Don Bosco 001 421 0 – 8 5 2
Jesup 010 023 0 – 6 9 3
Ryan Naughton, Mack Ortner (6), Myles McMahon (7) and Kaiden Knaack. Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Parker McHone (3), Jack Miller (4), Carson Lienau (5), Brevin Dahl (6), Cole Bucknell (7) and Kile Bucknell. WP – Naughton. LP – Clark-Hurlbert. 2B – Cael Frost (DB), Dahl, Carson Lienau (J), Clark-Hurlbert. HR – Brodie Kresser (J).