Don Bosco outlasts Jesup in Top-Ten showdown

Don Bosco countered with seven unanswered runs over the next three innings. Senior standout Cael Frost scored three of them while collecting a pair of hits. He also drove in two runs.

Down 7-1, the J-Hawks scored twice in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth.

Jesup trailed 8-3 before senior Brodie Kresser crushed a three-run homer to left-center field in the sixth inning to bring his team within a pair.

“Brodie Kresser has come up big for us for several years now,” Wall said. “He’s a five-year starter at shortstop for us. It seems like if a big play needs to happen, he makes it. He’s kind of our motor right now. He’s come up with some clutch hits.”

Kresser had another chance to deliver in the final inning.

Dahl walked to lead off the seventh before Don Bosco reliever Myles McMahon recorded back-to-back strikeouts.

That brought Kresser to the plate. He ripped a drive to left field and the ball was mishandled. Dahl tried to score, but was cut down on a throw to the plate with catcher Kaiden Knaack applying the tag.

That ended the game as Don Bosco prevailed in a closely contested battle of red-hot teams.