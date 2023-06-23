MASON CITY — Don Bosco is not a clean baseball team. Coach Joel Schares said that has been one of his team's weaknesses this season.

On Thursday night, the 1A No. 7 Dons were able to make noise by taking advantage of another team's miscues to pick up their biggest win of the season.

Don Bosco defeated top-ranked Newman Catholic 18-7, led by what Schares characterized as opportunistic scoring.

It was a far from clean game for both sides, but the Dons were able to rack up the runs on five Newman errors and other mistakes on the mound and in the field.

And Don Bosco made the noise the entire game, first starting with a five-run third inning.

"I think the kids ramped up," Schares said. "I mean, you look forward to playing someone like this and you want to do your best. I think they were amped up. We weren't very clean and we haven't been very clean all year, so that stayed the same."

Max Burt's two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to cut Newman's deficit to 5-3, but that was the closest the Knights would get for the rest of the game.

The Dons poured runs on in bunches after that, scoring four in the fourth, and three in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to finish off Newman.

The aggressiveness, and patience, at the plate was something that Schares was pleased with afterwards.

"I thought at the start of the game, we were a little tentative at the plate and kept the bat on our shoulder a little bit more than we preach," he said. "As the game wore on, second and third time through the order, we got up there and we really looked to barrel balls."

That was one of the things that stood out to Newman coach Alex Bohl too, outside of what he described as a "poor" pitching performance that Don Bosco hit off of.

"We gave them a ton of free bases," Bohl said. "They were patient at the plate and they took their free bases."

Bohl said that was one of the worst performances that he has seen his team play in his career, in all facets of the game.

It was not something that he expected.

"Very frustrating that you come out against a really good team and you play like that," he said. "That is a display that no one expects out of a Newman baseball program. You talk about all the little things, the mental mistakes, the things that we pride ourselves on. The way we played tonight, that does not show what we are capable of."

Despite the loss and all the mistakes that happened, Bohl is still confident with where his team is at.

He hopes his Knights make some improvements — like making adjustments at the plate and fixing the mental errors — before the final week of the regular season.

"You have to think about everything that you did wrong and somehow find a way to correct that to those mistakes don't happen," Bohl said. "The way you played tonight would be an early end to the season. That's the beautiful part of the game is you come back tomorrow and can make those corrections."

Schares hopes that Don Bosco fixes some of its mistakes too, noted by the five errors the Dons committed. And he hopes the win was a statement to the rest of Iowa.

"I think it should help us feel like we belong," Schares said. "We are one of the better teams in the state. You got to go out and be ready to play. We got a few games left in the regular season and continue to get better."