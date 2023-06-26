GILBERTVILLE — The Jesup J-Hawks got a big win over Waterloo West during the Don Bosco Softball Invite on Saturday.

Jesup (19-10) pulled ahead 4-1 after two innings of play and, after falling behind 8-5, added four runs between the fifth and sixth innings to secure the victory.

West (11-16) originally pulled ahead 8-5 with six runs in the top of the fifth before Jesup rallied for the win.

Daley Donlea powered the J-Hawks with a 2-of-2 performance at the plate which included a home run. The freshman led Jesup with four RBIs in the contest.

Karlie Schutte added three RBIs on a 4-of-4 day at the plate including one double. Peyton Weber added two RBIs with a double.

Klair Kite earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings.

Peyton Stefancik led the Wahawks with three RBIs in a 2-of-4 showing at the plate which included a double. Kayla Wellner added two RBIs in the contest.

Addy Wells, Sydney Wilson and Cece Dehl also managed multi-hit performances for West.

Don Bosco split a pair of games on Saturday, falling to Dubuque Wahlert 9-0, but defeating Cedar Falls 7-1.

Against the Tigers, Caelor Yoder led the Dons (19-10) with two RBIs with two hits in four at-bats including a double. Kloe Nissen added one RBI on a sacrifice flyout.

Cali Weber earned the win in the circle for Don Bosco with three strikeouts in six innings while allowing just one earned run on seven hits.

For Cedar Falls (11-18), Lexi Trueg drove in the lone run to lead the Tigers in RBIs. Sophie Stanic clocked the lone extra-base hit, a triple, which set her up to score Cedar Falls’s one run.

Three pitchers saw action for Cedar Falls in the loss. Averie Bear threw 4.0 innings and recorded four strikeouts to one earned run.a

Against the Golden Eagles (24-7), the Dons managed just two hits from Kennedi McGarvey and Hannah Thome in the loss.

Dunkerton, Charles City and Denver at Dunkerton Softball Invite: The Cyclones split a pair of games against Charles City and Dunkerton during the Raiders softball tournament on Saturday.

Denver (8-20) beat the Raiders (0-19) 14-1 and fell to the Comets (13-11) 7-3.

Against Dunkerton, Brilee Ackerson led Denver with three RBIs with a 1-of-3 showing at the plate with one double. Brooke Bonnette and Mylee Thurm added two RBIs apiece. Bonnette did her damage with a pair of doubles in a 2-of-2 performance.

Alayna Akers recorded one RBI with a triple in a 3-of-4 performance with her bat.

Myia Rosecrans earned the win in the circle throwing 4.0 innings.

Brittney Mayer drove in Ella Fuelling for the Raiders lone run in the contest.

Against Charles City, Akers, Ackerson and Bonnette represented the Cyclones trio of runs. Ackerson added the lone RBI for Denver.

For the Comets, Lauren Staudt and Ava Ellis drove in two runs apiece. Staudt went 3-of-4 at the plate with a double. Madie Lensing went 3-of-3 with her bat, scoring one run.

Natalie White received credit for the win, throwing 6.0 innings and allowing one earned run.

Grundy Center at Marshalltown Tournament: The Spartans earned one win and one loss during the Marshalltown tournament on Saturday.

Grundy Center (6-20) beat Marshalltown (7-23) 11-4 and fell to Colfax-Mingo (15-10) 15-2.

Allison Koch led the Spartans with two RBIs against the Bobcats. Koch went 1-of-3 at the plate.

Maddy Hendershot went 2-of-3 with her bat, clubbing a pair of doubles, to drive in one run and scoring two runs. Carlie Willis also went 2-of-3 in the contest with one RBI.

Lucy Lebo earned the win in the circle with 5.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts to four earned runs.

Against Colfax-Mingo, Lebo and Kyndra Dieken drove in one run apiece for the Spartans.