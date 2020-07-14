Don Bosco holds off Iowa Valley in district semifinal

REINBECK – It wasn’t pretty.
However, in postseason baseball winning is all that matters.
Seventh-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville got all it could handle from Iowa Valley of Marengo before holding on for a 6-4 victory Tuesday in a Class 1A, District 9 semifinal that included a 90-minute lightning and rain delay.
The Dons (15-1) advance to play Gladbrook-Reinbeck Saturday in Grundy Center at 7 p.m. in a district final.
“We talked about surviving and advancing,” Dons head coach Joel Schares said. “There were some teams that got upset tonight and it is not always going to be pretty this time of year.”
Don Bosco was poised to take control early as it lead 2-0 and freshmen pitcher Mack Ortner was cruising having faced just the minimum through three innings when bad weather entered the area forcing the teams to retreat to their dugouts at 7:30 p.m.
Once the weather passed through, the teams resumed the game at 9:20 p.m.
Unfortunately for Ortner, he could not find the rhythm he had early.
He walked the Tigers (6-7) leadoff batter before retiring the next two hitters. But then he walked two more to load the bases and Cade Knapp delivered a three-run double to left that pushed Iowa Valley into the lead, 3-2, chasing Ortner from the mound.
“It probably affected Mack more than I thought it did bringing him back in, but he was on a low-pitch count,” Schares said. “He said he felt good. But obviously he had the three walks. We sat there for 90 minutes and I think it affected us more than maybe it should have.”
Don Bosco recovered in the bottom of the fourth as Dalton Welter legged out an infield hit with two outs to allow Cael Frost to score to tie the game. Welter scored the go-ahead run on an Easton Larson single.
The Dons, who were hit by pitch seven times in the game, added single runs in the fifth and sixth, but could not put the Tigers away as Don Bosco stranded 12 runners in the game including the bases loaded twice. Meanwhile, Iowa Valley continued to pressure.
“We didn’t barrel as many balls as I thought we would to be honest,” Schares said.
The Tigers left the bases loaded in the sixth, and then pushed one across in the seventh. Iowa Valley had runners on first and third when Lewis Havel induced a weak ground out to second to end the game.
“I thought we came out a little flat footed and slow. But I thought we gritted it out and did what we needed to do to win … survive and advance,” Havel said. “I think Saturday will be different. I think everyone will be locked in and ready to go.”
Don Bosco 6, Iowa Valley 4
Iowa Valley 000 300 1 — 4 6 0
Don Bosco 020 211 x — 6 7 1
Peyton Loffer, Colby Osborn (5) and Beau Long. Mack Ortner, Easton Larson (4), Lewis Havel (6) and Ty Purdy. WP – Larson. LP – Loffer. Save – Havel. 2B – Knapp (IV).
