Don Bosco holds off Iowa Valley in district semifinal

“It probably affected Mack more than I thought it did bringing him back in, but he was on a low-pitch count,” Schares said. “He said he felt good. But obviously he had the three walks. We sat there for 90 minutes and I think it affected us more than maybe it should have.”

Don Bosco recovered in the bottom of the fourth as Dalton Welter legged out an infield hit with two outs to allow Cael Frost to score to tie the game. Welter scored the go-ahead run on an Easton Larson single.

The Dons, who were hit by pitch seven times in the game, added single runs in the fifth and sixth, but could not put the Tigers away as Don Bosco stranded 12 runners in the game including the bases loaded twice. Meanwhile, Iowa Valley continued to pressure.

“We didn’t barrel as many balls as I thought we would to be honest,” Schares said.

The Tigers left the bases loaded in the sixth, and then pushed one across in the seventh. Iowa Valley had runners on first and third when Lewis Havel induced a weak ground out to second to end the game.

“I thought we came out a little flat footed and slow. But I thought we gritted it out and did what we needed to do to win … survive and advance,” Havel said. “I think Saturday will be different. I think everyone will be locked in and ready to go.”