BROOKLYN — The Don Bosco baseball team wasted no time earning a win in the first round of the Class 1A substate 4 tournament with a 13-0 drubbing of English Valley on Saturday.

The Dons (26-5) scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to set up the mercy-rule win in four and a half innings.

Senior Ty Purdy did his job as the Dons’ cleanup hitter, driving in three runs in the contest while going 2-of-4 at the plate with a double.

Mack Ortner brought his thunderous bat with two doubles in a 2-of-3 showing on the night.

Kaiden Knaack and Cole Frost drove in two runs apiece. In addition to Ortner and Purdy, Cole and Landon Frost hit doubles in the win.

Myles McMahon and Andrew Kimball combined for 10 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in five innings of work. McMahon got credit for the win, going 3.0 innings.

Don Bosco will face BGM (10-12) in the quarterfinals of the 1A-4 tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Reinbeck.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, HLV 3: The Rebels (25-11) got a standout performance from senior pitcher William Kiburis as they advance to the second round of the class 1A substate 4 tournament.

Kiburis pitched 6.2 innings and managed 17 strikeouts while giving up one earned run and just four hits in the contest.

Isaac Clark powered the Rebels with two RBIs in a 1-of-3 night at the plate that included a double.

Nick Tscherter and Logan Giesking drove in one run apiece as the Rebels escaped the Warriors (5-11) upset bid.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck will face GMG (9-14) in the 1A-4 tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rienbeck.

Jesup 5, Monticello 2: Brevin Dahl and Jack Miller combined to thrust the J-Hawks (15-10) to a win over the Panthers (14-11) in the first round of the 2A-4 substate tournament.

Dahl went 2-of-4 at the plate with a team-high two RBIs. The senior represented half of the J-Hawks hits in the win.

On the mound, Miller insured the J-Hawks struggles at the plate did not cost them as the junior threw 6.0 innings, recording eight strikeouts to just three hits and one unearned run. Dahl also pitched 1.0 innings though Miller recorded the win.

The J-Hawks go on the road to face Anamosa (17-12) in the quarterfinal round of the 2A-4 tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

North Butler 9, Central Springs 1: The Bearcats (11-10) scored five runs in the bottom of the third to skate by the Panthers (7-18) in the opening round of the 1A-2 substate tournament.

Brody Wangsness put a strong two-way performance with three RBIs on a 1-of-2 hitting performance that included a double.

He also pitched 2.0 innings, earning three strikeouts and no earned runs against.

Griffin Buss added two RBIs in the win.

North Butler hit the road to face Lake Mills (13-9) in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Falcons (14-11) put up four runs in the bottom of the first and did not look back in the first round of the 2A-7 tournament.

A-P sophomore Preston Janssen held Iowa Falls-Alden (4-17) without a run in 5.0 innings of work while recording six strikeouts.

Jack Eddy and Will Steege both drove in two runs to lead A-P. Sully Janssen and Tate Neymeyer clocked doubles to give the Falcons two extra-base knocks in the win.

A-P faces Dike-New Hartford (17-10) in the 2A-7 quarterfinal round in State Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hudson 9, Union 3: The Pirates (18-10) advanced to the second round of the 2A-4 tournament with a 9-3 win over the Knights (6-20) on Saturday.

Nathan Rueber and Andrew Gaudian led Hudson with two RBIs apiece. Gaudian and Caleb Ham combined to lead the Pirates to victory on the mound with Ham recording the win. Ham threw 4.0 innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs against.

Hudson faces Grundy Center (17-6) in Grundy Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

MFL MarMac 10, North Fayette Valley 0: The Bulldogs (18-11) ended the TigerHawks’ (9-23) season in the first round of the 2A-3 tournament.

Cael Reichter led North Fayette Valley with a 1-of-2 showing at the plate.

Other scores: South Winneshiek 15, Clarksville 0.

Other scores (softball): Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo West 0; West Liberty 9, Charles City 7.