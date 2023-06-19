GRANVILLE — The Don Bosco Dons saw their 14-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Class 1A No. 3 Remsen-St. Mary's Hawks in the Granville Tournament Championship, Saturday.

The Hawks (19-2) defeated the Dons (18-4), 8-2, behind three runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

David Schmitz went 2-for-2 at the plate in the title game as the Dons mustered just six hits. Landon Frost recorded the lone RBI for the Dons.

The Dons advanced to the title game with a 7-1 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (5-9) earlier on Saturday.

Frost went 2-for-2 in the win with one RBI. Ty Purdy and Mack Ortner led the Dons with two RBIs apiece.

Waterloo East 16, North Tama 4: The Trojans moved back above .500 on the season with a dominant win over the Redhawks.

East (13-12) scored six runs in the top of the first and added five in the fourth and four in the fifth to secure an early victory.

The Trojans hit seven extra-base hits in the win including a three-run home run by Bryce Borseth. Tye Schellhorn led East with four RBIs on two doubles.

Justin Thomas and Brayden Peters split time on the mound, limiting the Redhawks (8-8) to eight hits and four runs.

Waukee 12, Independence 1/Lewis Central 5, Independence 4: The Mustangs lost a pair of games during a road trip to Council Bluffs for the Battle of the Bluffs.

Against Waukee (11-13), Independence (11-15) surrendered runs in each of the first four innings to fall behind 12-1 and lose in five innings.

The Mustangs managed four hits in the contest.

Against Lewis Central (18-2), the Mustangs jumped out to a 4-2 lead after two innings of play, but three runs in the final two innings propelled the Titans over Indee.

Catcher Luke Johnson led the way with two RBIs on a 1-of-3 performance at the plate. Korver Hupke and Chase Kiler drove in one run apiece.

Decorah 5, South Winneshiek 2: The Vikings managed a three-run win over the Warriors behind a three-run surge in the fifth.

Trailing 2-0, Decorah (13-6) scored twice in the fourth inning and three times in the fifth to jump in front of South Winneshiek (14-4).

Casey Brickley led Decorah with two RBIs despite going 0-of-3 at the plate. Kaden Alstad went 2-of-2 at the plate with a triple.

The Warriors managed two hits in the loss as Carson Wenthold hit a double and Kaden Bullerman added a single.