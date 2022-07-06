DNH advances in district play over Aplington-Parkersburg

DIKE – Dike-New Hartford opened Class 2A, District 6 play with an 8-3 win over Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday.

A lead-off home run for senior Devon Kollasch set the Wolverines on the right track, following it up with an RBI single courtesy of freshman Lewis Textor to bring the game up 2-0 at the end of the first inning.

DNH coach Jordan Martin said Kollasch put much needed gas in the Wolverines’ tank when they needed it.

“Having him hit that lead-off home run to start the game was huge. It gave us that momentum and put on the board right away,” Martin. “He’s one of our leaders on the team and we couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

Kollasch had a three-for-five on the day and walked twice to reach base in all five of his plate appearances.

According to Kollasch, one of the main things he’s focused on in his final season has been his discipline in the batter’s box and waiting for the right pitch to swing.

“That’s something I really worked on this season,” Kollasch said. “Because last season, I was a little all over the place, so that was one thing I wanted to change going into the season was discipline at the plate, and leaving the ones that are up up, and leaving the ones that are down down.”

It’s paid off, raising his batting average from .235 last year, to .333 going into Tuesday’s game, and has brought up his on-base percentage from .381 to .463.

The Falcons did answer back with a run of their own in the second, and scored two more runs in the fifth, but pitching gave up four runs via walks on loaded bases throughout the game, including three runs in the fourth.

“I feel that we played good baseball until about the fourth inning and then just put too many guys on,” Aplington-Parkersburg coach Brett Kleespsie said after. “It’s hard to win a game like that.”

In the second game of a scheduled district doubleheader in Dike, Grundy Center and Roland-Story saw their game halted in the second inning because of bad weather. The Spartans led 3-0 at the time of the stoppage as senior Brayden Sawyer hit a three-run home run in the first.

Dike-New Hartford will play the winner of this game Saturday

Dike-NH 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 3

AP 010 020 0 – 3 7 2

DNH 200 321 X – 8 8 3

Davis, Steege (4) and Riherd. W. Textor, L. Textor and McCumber. HR – DNH: Kollasch.