TROY MILLS — North Linn lived up to its No. 2 Class 2A ranking Saturday as the Lynx ended Waterloo Columbus’ season in a district baseball final, 9-0.
The Sailors, who finished 25-15-1, had played eight previous top 10 opponents this season and carried a 10-4 record over their previous 14 games into Saturday’s matchup.
However, Columbus had no answers for a North Linn team that improved to 37-5 with four of its five defeats coming against top 10 opponents.
