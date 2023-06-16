WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic Sailors (12-9) rode 11 late runs to a come-from-behind, 13-5 victory over the Denver Cyclones (2-16) on Thursday.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Sailors jumped ahead with six runs to take an 8-4 lead into the final two innings. Columbus added five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Sophomore Aiden Hosch dominated at the plate, driving in four Sailors runs in the contest. The shortstop went 3-of-4 at the plate with three singles.

Connor Knudtson and Patrick Underwood added two RBIs apeice while also hitting the Sailors only two extra-base hits—two doubles—in the win.

Nick Merrifield earned the win on the mound, throwing 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts to six hits and two earned runs.

Fort Dodge 6-10, Waterloo East 4-0: The Trojans (11-13) stumbled against the Dodgers (14-12) on the road, Thursday.

East briefly tied the first game of the doubleheader at 4-4 in the top of the fifth. The tie last until the bottom of the sixth when Fort Dodge scored two runs.

The Trojans did not muster a response, falling 6-4.

Riding the momentum of their game one win, the Dodgers scored seven runs in the first two innings of the second game before ending the contest early in five innigs.

Independence 10-4, Clear Creek Amana 0-7: The Mustangs (10-13) and Clippers (10-8) split a doubleheader in Independence on Thursday.

The Mustangs took the first game in six innings behind a strong two-way outing from Korver Hupke. The senior went 3-of-4 at the plate, leading Indee with two RBIs. On the mound, he threw 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and allowed only two hits.

In the second game, Independence did all of its scoring in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 7-0, the Mustangs plated four runs to make things interesting before falling by three-runs.

Treyton Weber posted a strong showing at the plate with a 1-of-2 performance which included an RBI double. Weber reached base on 75% of his plate appearances.

Nashua-Plainfield 8, Janesville 3: The Huskies (12-3) kept their winning ways going with seven runs in the top of the sixth to beat the Wildcats (8-7).

Leading 1-0, the Huskies extended their lead to 8-0 in the top of the sixth before holding off a three-run rally from Janesville that same inning.

Three Huskies—Bo Harrington, Dawson Glazer and Tucker Franzen—drove in two runs. Glazer, Franzen and Kendrick Huck brought the power with one double apiece to give Nashua-Plainfield three extra-base hits in the win.

Harrington threw 6.0 innings in the win, striking out 13 batters and allowing three runs on four hits.

Don Bosco 21, Riceville 1: Don Bosco Dons (17-3) did Don Bosco things on Thursday in a 20-run win over the Wildcats (5-12).

The Dons scored at least one run in each inning of the game, which last five innings, including a 12-run explosion in the top of the fifth.

It was another banner night for senior super star Mack Ortner who drove in five runs on 3-of-5 hitting including a double. Junior Kaiden Knaack drove in three runs on a three run home run.

Ty Purdy and Dawson Youngblut also drove in three runs.

The Dons platooned a trio of pitchers—Myles McMahon, David Schmitz and Ty Christensen. The trio allowed three hits and only one earned run.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, AGWSR 1: The Rebels (17-9) led from wire to wire in a six-run victory over the Cougars (3-9).

Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored three runs in the bottom of the first and coasted to a win with four runs in the next five innings.

Sophomore Drew Eilers showed out at the plate, driving in two runs on 3-of-4 hitting including a double.

Isaac Clark also drove in two runs on a 1-of-3 night.

William Kiburis dealt 14 strikeouts on the mound for the Rebels, going 5.2 innings with only one hit and one unearned run allowed.

Hampton-Dumont-Cal 10, Grundy Center 9: A Spartans (11-4) comeback attempt fell just short against the Bulldogs (10-10) on Thursday.

Trailing 9-2 after three and a half innings, the Spartans scored four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to tie the game at 9-9 with one inning to play.

The Bulldogs managed to regain the lead with one run in the top of the seventh which Grundy Center could not match.

Brody Zinkula shined in the loss with five RBIs on 2-of-4 hitting including a double. Ryker Thoren drove in three runs with a 1-of-4 showing at the plate that included a double.

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Hudson 3: The Falcons (9-7) won back-to-back for the first time since opening the season 6-1 with a 6-3 win over Hudson (11-8) on Thursday.

Kamdon Hoppenworth powered the Falcons to the win with a 3-for-3 night with his bat, driving in two runs on three singles.

Jack Eddy also drove in two runs on a double.

Tate Neymeyer earned the win, throwing a complete game.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 10, Oelwein 0: The Cougars (13-3) made quick work of the Huskies (7-13) with a five-inning win on Thursday.

Kade Mitchell and Jaymison Howard tied for the team lead in RBIs with two apiece. Both went 1-of-3 at the plate.

Trace Meyer and Davis Van Sickle managed multi-hit performances. Meyer went 2-of-3 while Van Sickle went 2-of-4 with a double.

Noah Henderson picked up the win, throwing all five innings with seven strikeouts.

Wapsie Valley 6, Union 1: The Warriors (15-9) picked up their third straight win with a five-run win over the Knights (3-16).

Jaxson Kulhmann led the charge for the Warriors with a 2-of-4 night that included a team-leading three RBIs. Tucker Ladeburg proved a tough out as well with a 3-of-4 performance with his bat. Jacob Shoer hit the lone Wapsie extra-base hit with a double.

Blake Hesse pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run.

New Hampton 9, Central Springs 4: The Chickasaws (15-6) picked up win No. 15 with five-run victory against the Panthers (3-13).

Kael Meyers, Tayln Bohaty and Aiden Roberson tied for the team-lead in RBIs with two apiece.