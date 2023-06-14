Dike-New Hartford junior Ryan Gudgeon held Clear Lake to just six hits in a complete game effort as the Wolverines scored a 14-4 win over the Lions Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Gudgeon struck out five and worked around allowing six hits and hitting three batters to pick up the win.

“He was really throwing them off their game, not leaving anything up in the middle and just doing a great job of letting his defense work,” Wolverines head coach Jordan Martin told the Mason City Globe Gazette.

Offensively, Carson Costello drove in three runs as he was 3-for-4 with a double. Gus Varney and Gudgeon each collected a pair of hits and scored three times apiece.

“We play so many games a week that sometimes you can go 0-for or get one hit when you think you should get two or three, so just to come out here and get 14 hits and put up 14 runs, it’s good for the confidence and the games moving forward,” Martin said.

Cedar Falls 6, Decorah 3: Barrett Moran pitched four innings of four-hit shutout baseball as the Tigers rallied over the final four innings to beat the Vikings.

Moran struck out one and did not walk a batter while keeping Decorah in check.

Meanwhile, Cedar Falls scored twice in the fourth to tie the game a 3-all, and then scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to surge ahead. Drew Grete was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Teeghen Rath and Colin Coonradt each recorded triples in the game.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8, Janesville 3: Kyle Helmke went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in four runs as the Bulldogs downed the Wildcats.

H-D-C lead 5-3 heading into the seventh inning and added three insurances runs.

Brody Walton collected three hits for the Bulldogs additionally.

Keegan Eastman went 2-for-4 with a double for Janesville, while Talan Pletz, Kole Haan and Tyler Hoodjer all drove in runs.

Grundy Center 6, Oelwein 2: Tate Jirovsky doubled and drove in three runs as the Spartans improved to 10-2 with a win over the Huskies.

Ryker Thoren was 2-for-3 and drove in a run additionally for Grundy Center, while Colin Gordon and Pete Lebo each scored twice.

Brayden Davie worked 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Chris Rocha drove in one of Oelwein’s two runs.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6: Caleb Egesdal went 3-for-5 and drove in four runs as the Rebels topped the Cougars.

Luke Riffey and Nick Tscherter each drove in two runs, and Drew Eilers had a run-scoring double.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Jaxon Willems went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 4 RBIs.

Wapsie Valley 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 7: A late Falcon rally fell short as the Warriors pulled out the win.

Garrett Hempen went 3-for-4 and scored twice for A-P, while Nick Neuroth was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.