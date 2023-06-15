ZEARING — The Don Bosco Dons (15-3) utilized a five-run third inning to get by the Colo-Nesco Royals (7-10) in a 11-6 win.

Trailing 2-1, the Dons jumped ahead 7-2 in the third and did not look back, adding three runs in the fourth to hold the lead for the remainder of the contest.

Kaiden Knaack, Myles McMahon and Payton Regenold each drove in two runs. Regenold did so with a two-RBI triple. Landon Frost went 2-of-3 in the contest with the Dons only other extra-base hit—a double.

Grundy Center 10, Dike-New Hartford 7: The Spartans (12-2) needed a late surge to quell a Wolverines (11-7) comeback.

Leading 7-3, the Spartans gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth, allowing Dike-New Hartford to tie the game which Grundy Center led since the first inning.

The Spartans answered back with three runs across the final two innings and held the Wolverines scoreless to earn the win.

Tanner Laube, Patrick Brown III and Tate Jirovsky all managed two RBIs. Jirovsky went 3-of-4 at the plate including a double. Colin Gordon and Ryder Slifer both hit two doubles in the contest. Slifer also went 3-of-4 in the contest.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19, Columbus 7: The Rebels (17-9) won a fireworks show against the Sailors (10-10) in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Leading 6-5, the Rebels blew the game wide open with nine runs in the top of the fifth. Columbus staved off the mercy rule with one run in the bottom of the inning, but four runs from the Rebels in the sixth sealed the win.

Nick Tscherter and Isaac Clark drove in three runs apiece while Clark hit the Rebels only extra-base hit—a double—in the game.

For Columbus, Connor Knudtson also drove in three runs, going 4-for-4 at the plate.

Janesville 7, North Tama 2: The Wildcats (9-5) nickeled and dimed t heir way to a five-run win over the Redhawks (7-8) on Wednesday.

Janesville scored two runs in the first and seventh and padded their lead with one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth to emerge victorious.

Janesville knocked four extra-base hits as Keegan Eastman managed a double and a triple and Dawson Graham and Blake Porter managed doubles.

Tyler Hoodjer pitched a seven-inning complete game for Janesville with 11 strikeouts with only five hits and one earned run allowed.

Jesup 7, MFL MarMac 0: The J-Hawks (9-6) beat the Bulldogs (10-7) behind a dominant night on the mound from Jack Miller.

Miller threw 7.0 innings and allowed three hits while recording 14 strikeouts in the contest.

Ryan Durham brought the offense, driving in two runs on a 2-of-3 night at the plate. Kile Bucknell, Ryan Treptow and Parker Masteller each drove in one run apiece.

Aplington-Parkersburg 7, South Hardin 0: The Falcons (9-7) got back in the win column with a seven-run win over the Tigers (8-14).

Preston Jansssen threw a complete game shutout, striking out five Tigers and allowing seven hits.

Janssen also drove in two runs to tie for the team-lead in RBIs with Kamdon Hoppenworth.

Tate Neymeyer crushed a triple in a 2-of-4 night at the plate with an RBI.

East Marshall 11, Hudson 4: The Pirates (11-7) fell to East Marshall (6-12) in North Iowa Cedar League action.

Drew Barber managed two RBIs in the contest with a double. Isaac Messmore also hit a double amid a 2-of-4 night at the plate with one RBI.

Charles City 17-8, Oelwein 11-9: The Huskies (8-11) and Comets (8-14) managed a split in two high-scoring affairs on Wednesday.

Terrick Pryor showed out in both legs of the doubleheader, going 6-of-7 at the plate with six RBIs.

Chris Rocha combined to drive in four runs in the doubleheader while Ray Gearhart managed four RBIs in the second contest.

Brock Steinlage went 2-of-4 in the doubleheader with a double and a triple for Oelwein.