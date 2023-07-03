DIKE – Wolverine Gus Varney has had a senior year to remember, one that’s etched his name in his team’s history.

Earlier this month, he notched 129th hit, making him Dike-New Hartford’s all-time hits leader. He’s managed to achieve his milestone in part due to a slight shift. While his home runs are down from the last two years, he’s putting focus on contact. He’s also taken to attending a hitting clinic in Dubuque on Sundays during the offseason.

“I don’t really care about the hits like triples and doubles, or just if it’s a hit, it’s a hit,” Varney said. “I’m just glad I can get a hit.”

It’s paying off. Currently, he’s batting at .415 with 34 hits and a .500 on-base percentage. He’s a standout player and has continued to improve, even as the Wolverines have been set upon by setbacks in the 2023 season.

For his career, which including appearing in eight 10 games as an eighth-grader, Varney also has 25 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs, 119 RBIs and 111 runs scored.

As a pitcher, Varney has gone 15-2 with 125 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched in four seasons.

“It’s cool, but at the end of the day, I just want the team to win. It’s not all about individual stats,” Varney said. “I want the team to win, so I do what I can. So yeah, at the end of the day, it’s team over everything.”

“In the four years that I’ve been coaching high school baseball, Gus is one of if not the best hitter,” head coach Jordan Martin said. “I think there’s a lot that goes into other than just getting hits. He’s one of the few guys that I’ve seen that will go out there and battle… he goes up until he finds a pitch that he likes, all while being aggressive at the same time.”

Varney credits his unorthodox stance as another component of his success. When at-bat, he stands out from his teammates, recognizable as much for the way he bends his right leg out into a lower case “h” as for the number he wears on his jersey.

Varney said he developed his stance in childhood. He saw immediate results from it and he’s seen no reason to fix what isn’t broken.

“When I was little, I had the normal stance and then when I was probably in the fourth grade, me and my mom – we would always hit – she said, ‘try something different,’” Varney said. “And I think the open stance helps me see more and then when I come in, like right about to hit the ball, I just end up where everyone else hits. So, I just think it’s more comfortable for me.”

The combination of practice, adjustment and attitude has also given Martin the trust to look towards him as a leader for his peers – as well as the confidence to put him in the third slot of the batting order.

“His plate discipline is surely the best that I think I’ve ever seen. He’s probably one of the better baseball players that I’ve seen in coaching, too,” Martin said. “So I’m excited to see how he finishes out the season.”

Varney has committed to Central College but says he’s more focused now on finishing strong with DNH.

“I’m going to go there in mid-August, but I’m not really worried about that now. I’ve got at least games left as a Dike-New Hartford baseball player, so it’s kind of hit me lately,” Varney said. “But yeah, I’m just trying to cherish these moments with the guys.”

