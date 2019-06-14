DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford hasn't been tested a lot so far this baseball season.
That changed Friday night when Class 2A's second-ranked Wolverines had to pull off a pair of dramatic rallies to remain unbeaten with 2-1 and 7-5 North Iowa Cedar League wins over Aplington-Parkersburg.
It took extra innings in game one for Dike-New Hartford (19-0) to extend its streak as Matt Reinicke singled with two men aboard to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
The sweep became complete after the Wolverines rallied from five runs down to win the second game, 7-5.
"We haven't really been put in this type of position so far this year," D-NH skipper Sean Leonard said. "It wasn't our best effort, but those guys over there (Falcons) really pushed us. We were able to get the hits when we needed them most."
The first key hit from the Wolverines came in the fifth inning of the opener when starting pitcher Reece Beuter helped his cause with a game-tying RBI single.
The second key hit came off Reinicke's stick in the eighth inning with Beuter and Ely Sohn on the bases. Reinicke's shot up the middle brought Beuter home to win the game.
"Tonight showed why you need to come to every game prepared," said Reinicke. "We were not really expecting this type of game although we knew they would give us their best. I just knew that when I got up to bat in the eighth that I needed to make something happen.
"I just wanted to get a hit and keep the inning alive. When it got through the infield I got pretty excited knowing we just won the game."
The excitement carried over to the nightcap as Reinicke took the mound for Dike-New Hartford.
The Falcons roughed him up a bit and scratched four runs across for a 4-0 edge after one inning.
The Falcons (4-8) added a single tally in the second on a run-scoring double by Riley Oberhauser, but that was the end of A-P's scoring.
"We are a young team right now trying to find our identity," Falcons first-year coach Brett Kleespies said. "We get up early in both games but then do not add to it. We are right there staying in every game, we just have trouble closing out those close games. We are getting there. We just have to stay positive and keep getting better."
The Wolverines picked up a solo run in the second to cut the lead to 5-1, then plated three more in the third thanks in part to Zach Starbuck's two-run single.
D-NH took the lead for good in the fourth off a bloop single, two errors and an RBI single by Zak Wauters.
Wauters took the mound in the fifth frame and shut the Falcons down for the save.
Wauters also finished the opener as he pitched the Wolverines out of a jam in the eighth.
