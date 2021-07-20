Denver edges Jesup to earn Class 2A state baseball berth

Phelps turned in a superb performance on the mound. The Cyclone senior struck out seven batters in a dominant first three innings.

“We knew Jesup hadn’t seen our best and I didn’t even play in that doubleheader,” Phelps said. “Going into this game, we felt confident because they hadn’t seen our best.

“They have a great team, but we knew we could play with them. We had nothing to lose. They had the pressure on them because they had been ranked all season and had the better record. They were expected to make it to state and we were just the team that had made a run in the postseason. But we found a way to get it done.”

Phelps allowed just three hits while striking out eight in six-plus innings.

“Bryce has been our guy all year, and probably for a couple of years,” Rewerts said. “He came out on a mission and didn’t disappoint. He established that curveball early on and had their hitters off-balance all night. That was the hardest I’ve ever seen him throw.”

Braden Powers came on in the seventh after the first two Jesup batters reached base. The J-Hawks bunted the runners into scoring position before Parker McHone’s RBI groundup brought Jesup within 3-2.