Denver edges Jesup to earn Class 2A state baseball berth

WAVERLY – The Denver Cyclones entered the postseason with a less-than-stellar 15-18 record.
And they had been outscored by a combined 20 runs in a doubleheader loss against Jesup last month.
But none of that mattered Tuesday night. The underdog Cyclones are headed to the state baseball tournament.
Denver continued its magical late-season march by knocking off fifth-ranked Jesup 3-2 in the Class 2A substate baseball finals at Wartburg College’s Hertel Field.
“It’s just an awesome feeling to do this,” Denver coach Dustin Rewerts said. “I told the guys all year that we know we’re a really good baseball team. We played a tough schedule early in the year to prepare us for games like this. We’re playing really well right now and that’s all that counts.”
The Cyclones (18-18) advance to the state tournament next week in Carroll. Denver has caught fire at the right time, winning 10 of its last 12 games.
The Cyclones, led by a superb pitching performance by Bryce Phelps and a timely hit by Layne Fober, head back to state for the first time since 2018.
Jesup, who had won eight straight, finished a successful season with a 26-4 record. The J-Hawks had been seeking their first state appearance since 2003.
“We did have a great year and our kids did a great job all year long,” J-Hawk coach Bruce Wall said. “We ran into a tough pitcher. Phelps was really on with his curveball and his fastball. Dustin Rewerts is one of the most underappreciated coaches around. His kids always play good baseball at the end of the season.”
Jesup had defeated Denver 15-1 and 13-7 earlier this season in a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader.
Fober, a senior, delivered a clutch two-out, two-strike double down the left-field line to drive in a pair and give Denver a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Fober’s key hit came after Phelps, another senior who had doubled twice in two previous at-bats, was intentionally walked.
“I almost knew it was coming – when they walked Bryce, I knew what I needed to do and the rest is history,” Fober said. “It was a great feeling to get that hit to help our team. It’s postseason baseball and you’ve got to show some emotion. We’re having so much fun right now.”
Fober’s double proved to be the game-winner.
“Layne has done it two games in a row,” Rewerts said. “The same thing happened the other night when (Dike-New Hartford) walked Bryce and Layne hit a grand slam. First base was open so it made sense for Jesup to walk Bryce again, but Layne has proven that he can come through in a big situation like that. That obviously was huge for us.”
Phelps turned in a superb performance on the mound. The Cyclone senior struck out seven batters in a dominant first three innings.
“We knew Jesup hadn’t seen our best and I didn’t even play in that doubleheader,” Phelps said. “Going into this game, we felt confident because they hadn’t seen our best.
“They have a great team, but we knew we could play with them. We had nothing to lose. They had the pressure on them because they had been ranked all season and had the better record. They were expected to make it to state and we were just the team that had made a run in the postseason. But we found a way to get it done.”
Phelps allowed just three hits while striking out eight in six-plus innings.
“Bryce has been our guy all year, and probably for a couple of years,” Rewerts said. “He came out on a mission and didn’t disappoint. He established that curveball early on and had their hitters off-balance all night. That was the hardest I’ve ever seen him throw.”
Braden Powers came on in the seventh after the first two Jesup batters reached base. The J-Hawks bunted the runners into scoring position before Parker McHone’s RBI groundup brought Jesup within 3-2.
“We always keep battling,” Wall said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to come all the way back. We had some other opportunities early in the game, but it just didn’t materialize for us.”
Powers then recorded a strikeout to set off a wild celebration as Denver players stormed the field after clinching its state tournament berth.
“Powers is such a big competitor,” Rewerts said. “He knew what he had to do and did it when it mattered most.”
Denver struck first in the top of the opening inning. Phelps led off the game with a bloop double to left. Fober bunted him to third before Kaden Miller ripped an RBI double down the left-field line.
Jesup answered to tie it in the fourth. Gavin Nolan walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error. He jogged home when Nate Cagley lined a single to right past a drawn-in infield to even the score 1-1.
Denver will continue in the underdog role when it heads to state, but that’s just fine with the Cyclones.
“We are still playing and that’s all that matters,” Rewerts said. “We are 3-0 in the postseason and we are headed to state. Making it to state, anything can happen. I’ve seen No. 8 seeds knock off No. 1 seeds before. I definitely like our chances with the way we are playing. I will put us up against anybody.”
CHICKASAWS ADVANCE: New Hampton earned its second state tournament in program history when the Chickasaws erased a 6-0 deficit to upset top-ranked Roland-Story, 9-8, in a 2A substate final in Mason City.
SPARTANS MAKE 1A FIELD: Dayne Zinkula got the win and Logan Knaack earned a two-out save as Grundy Center earned its fourth state tournament berth and first since 1993 with a 5-4 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in a 1A substate final.
Colin Gordon went 4-for-4 for Grundy Center (19-8) and drove home Patrick Brown III with the game-winning run in the seventh inning.
Brown reached first with one out on an error to start the Spartans winning rally.