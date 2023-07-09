CASCADE — The Denver Cyclones magical run through the postseason after a rocky regular season came to a close with a 10-0 loss to Cascade on Saturday.

The Cougars (23-8) jumped ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth before adding five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early.

Kinnick Iverson led the Cyclones with a 1-of-3 showing at the plate while Ryan Law managed five strikeouts in the game.

Denver's season ends with a 6-23 record.

West Marshall 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 7: The Falcons failed to hang on to an early lead in a loss to the Trojans on Saturday.

Aplington-Parkersburg (15-12) gained a 6-0 advantage after two and a half innings, but ceded nine runs between the bottom of the third and fourth as West Marshall (27-6) surged ahead.

Garrett Hempen led the Falcons with two RBIs and one run scored in a 1-of-3 night at the plate in his final prep appearance.

North Linn 4, East Buchanan 2: The Buccaneers found their offense too late as their season ended at the hands of the Lynx.

North Linn (25-4) took a 4-0 lead after three full innings, but East Buchanan (13-9) managed two runs in the sixth to halve the Lynx lead.

Chance Beeh led the Buccaneers with one RBI while Ryland Cornell went 2-of-4 at the plate with one run scored. Will Hansen managed six strikeouts in six innings of work on the mound.

Anamosa 12, Hudson 2: The Pirates failed to keep up with the thunderous bats of the Blue Raiders on Saturday.

Hudson (19-10) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Anamosa (18-12) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame and four in the bottom of the second.

Anamosa out-hit the Pirates 14-3.