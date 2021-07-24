 Skip to main content
Davitt, three relievers deliver shutout win for Waterloo Bucks

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE



BISMARCK, North Dakota – Duncan Davitt and three relievers combined to strike out 11 while throwing a shutout in a 2-0 Waterloo Bucks’ Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Larks Saturday.

Davitt pitched five innings allowing just four hits and striking out six. Anthony Pron, Aaron Treloar and Zach Button finished the job.

Button pitched a perfect ninth striking out all three batters he faced.

Sam Biller drove in a run in the fourth, and Jacob Ruley provided an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single.

Emi Gonzalez picked up a pair of hits for the Bucks.

Waterloo and Bismarck play against today in the second of a three-game series.

Friday

Waterloo erased a 5-0 deficit through three with a six-run fourth but left the tying run on third in the ninth as they fell 9-8 to the St. Cloud Rox.

Jalen Smith went 3-for-5 with a double while scoring two runs. Chris Seng and Josh Kasevich each collected two hits for the Bucks.

