FORT DODGE -- Waterloo Columbus senior Kayla Sproul recorded her 100th career pitching victory Friday as the Sailors whipped Class 4A 14th-ranked Harlan, 10-0, in the Fort Dodge Invitational.

Columbus, ranked fourth in Class 3A, dropped a 9-8 battle to Class 5A Ankeny in its other game Friday.

In the win over Harlan (13-4), Columbus struck early and often with a 15-hit attack that produced two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth.

Taylor Hogan went 4-for-5 while Alivia Schultz, Sproul, Sophie Meier, Jenna Schott and Jalila Hart all had two hits each, including a triple for Schultz. Hogan, Schultz, Sproul and Schott each drove in two runs.

In the loss to Ankeny, Jasmine Rumley smashed a pair of home runs and knocked in three runs and Sophia Parker also had three RBIs for Ankeny (8-7).

The Sailors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Hawks tied it in their first at-bat. Columbus then scored single runs in the next four innings and led 8-7 before Ankeny took the lead for good with a two-run sixth.

Hogan finished 3-for-4 and Alivia Schultz, Sydney Schultz, Meier and Hart had two hits apiece as part of a 14-hit attack.

Baseball

CEDAR FALLS 4-7, DUBUQUE SENIOR 3-10: Cedar Falls withstood a Dubuque Senior comeback in a 4-3 win, but couldn't quite overcome the Rams' big early innings in a 10-7 defeat.

The Tigers (8-8) scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and carried a 3-1 lead into the sixth when Senior tied it. Cedar Falls responded by regaining the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth and then closed it out.

Senior (4-12) erupted for five runs in the second and four in the third to build a 9-0 lead before the Tigers got going in the 10-7 loss. Cedar Falls plated three in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to close within 9-7 but couldn't overtake the Rams.

WATERLOO COLUMBUS 9-5, JESUP 7-4: Columbus pulled off a pair of late-inning rallies to sweep a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader from Jesup Friday.

In the 9-7 win, the Sailors (12-7-1) used a four-run sixth to overcome a 5-4 deficit. After Jesup (5-8) pulled within 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth, Columbus tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

A four-run seventh broke a 1-1 tie in the 5-4 victory. Jesup charged back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get within a run before the Sailors closed it out.

WESTERN DUBUQUE 20-13, WAT. EAST 1-0: Second-ranked Western Dubuque overpowered Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference twinbill Friday.

A 15-run fourth inning blew open the first game. Zack Butcher drove in five runs for the Bobcats (17-2).

Five-run rallies in the third and fifth innings sparked the game two shutout. Damon Jaeger, who homered in both games, drove in five runs in the nightcap.

East fell to 1-23 on the season.

DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 12-7, WAT. WEST 1-4: Hempstead outscored West in a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference baseball games Friday.

In the 12-1 win, the Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never slowed down while piling up 13 base hits.

Hempstead (10-5) also started fast in its 7-4 victory with four first-inning runs. It was 5-0 before the Wahawks (5-10) began to chip away, getting as close as 6-4 in the fifth.

