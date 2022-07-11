Clear-Creek Amana beats WSR 9-3, ending season

WAVERLY – An error opened the door early for Clear Creek-Amana.

And once the Clippers stepped through there was little Waverly-Shell Rock could do to slow down CCA Monday in a 3A substate semifinal at Hertel Field.

The third-seeded Clippers were relentless as they topped the second-seeded Go-Hawks to advance to the substate finals with a 9-3 victory.

“Right from the get-go, there was an error, but that’s part of baseball, and I thought we did a pretty good job of overcoming that early on. And they strung a few things together in the third inning that kind of broke it open,” head coach B.J. Hermsen said afterwards. “But at the same time, I’m definitely proud of our guys.”

Trouble started early for the Go-Hawks, with a missed throws and a fielding error putting Parker Smith on first and allowing him to make his way around the bases to home, giving CCA a 1-0 lead without a hit in the first inning. Waverly-Shell Rock tied it in the second inning after a hit by sophomore Ayden Hoffert – coupled with a missed throw to first – helped Ethan Hennings make it home.

However, their elation was short-lived as the Clippers broke open the game in the third inning with four runs. Reece Hoffman and Stirlen Roberson each had run-scoring hits to key the rally for the Clippers. CCA widened its lead in the fourth with a run on a passed ball and two RBI-single by Jack Downes, bringing the score to 8-1.

But the night didn’t go without its bright spots for the Go-Hawks, with senior Chance Key hammering a two-run homer in the fifth in his last game for Waverly-Shell Rock.

Hermsen also expressed that regardless of the outcome, the Go-Hawks had an excellent season.

“[I’m] definitely proud of how far they’ve come, both as baseball players and as young men,” he said. “We’re definitely looking forward to what their future holds.”

The Go-Hawks finished the 2022 campaign 25-11.