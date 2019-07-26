A pair of Cedar Falls High players and one from Waterloo West earned first-team honors on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference teams released Thursday.
Tiger seniors Mitch Young and Casey Sole landed on the Mississippi Division first team while West sophomore Mitch Fordyce is on the Valley Division’s top squad.
Young hit .327 and stole 21 bases in 21 attempts, Sole finished the season with a .329 average and team highs in doubles (10), home runs (two) and walks (31) while driving in 22 runs.
Fordyce led West with a .394 batting average, 11 doubles and 22 RBIs while hitting a pair of homers.
Drew Hoth, a sophomore at Cedar Falls who drove in 28 runs, is on the Mississippi Division second team.
Cedar Falls’ Gage Flanscha and Tate Johnson, Waterloo East’s Michael Ginther and Jaxson Cooper and West’s Sam Moore and Carter Schulte received honorable mention recognition.
All-MVC baseball
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team
P — Bryson Bastian, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Sam Goodman, sr. (Western Dubuque).
C — Calvin Harris, jr. (Western Dubuque).
IF — Quinn Schulte, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Carson Sirowy, jr. (C.R. Prairie), Mitch Young, sr. (Cedar Falls), Kyle Moeder, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Garrett Ries, sr. (C.R. Xavier).
OF — Kyle Lehmann, sr. (Western Dubuque), Joe McKinstry, sr. (C.R. Washington), Lincoln Riley, sr. (C.R. Washington).
UT — Liam McComas, sr. (I.C. High), Casey Sole, sr. (Cedar Falls).
Second team (metro only)
IF — Drew Hoth, soph. (Cedar Falls).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Gage Flanscha, soph. (Cedar Falls), Tate Johnson, sr. (Cedar Falls), Michael Ginther, sr. (Waterloo East), Jaxson Cooper, jr. (Waterloo East).
All-academic (metro only) — Mitch Young, sr. (Cedar Falls), Tate Johnson, sr. (Cedar Falls), Dylan Andreassan, sr. (Waterloo East) Mitchell Sage, jr. (Waterloo East).
Athlete of year — Calvin Harris, jr. (Western Dubuque).
Coach of year — Dan Halter and staff (C.R. Xavier).
VALLEY DIVISION
First team
P — Jon Cross, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Marcus Morgan, soph. (I.C. West).
C — Ryan Cooper, sr. (I.C. West).
IF — Zach Sabers, soph. (Dub. Hempstead), Nick Fleckenstein, sr. (I.C. West), Mitch Fordyce, soph. (Waterloo West), Andrue Henry, jr. (Dub. Hempstead), Mason Behn, fr. (C.R. Kennedy).
OF — Nolan Frey, jr. (I.C. Liberty), Greg Hall, sr. (Linn-Mar), Jason Strunk, sr. (I.C. West).
UT — Keian Secrist, soph. (I.C. Liberty), Nick Biancuzzo, sr. (I.C. West).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Sam Moore, soph. (Waterloo West), Carter Schulte, soph. (Waterloo West).
All-academic (metro only) — Tanner Pollock, sr. (Waterloo West), Noah Susong, sr. (Waterloo West).
Athlete of year — Jason Strunk, sr. (I.C. West).
Coach of year — Charlie Stumpff and staff (I.C. West).
