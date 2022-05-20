Cedar Falls, Waterloo East win metro baseball tournament openers

Cedar Falls and Waterloo East posted impressive victories Thursday in the opening round of the Metro Baseball Tournament at Waterloo West.

The Tigers exploded for 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-0 four inning inning win over Columbus, before the Trojans scored in every inning, including nine times in the second inning in an 18-10 victory over West.

Cedar Falls and East will now face off Saturday at Noon at West in the championship game. Columbus and West will play at 10 a.m. in the third-place game.

In the opener, the Tigers got to work early and Ben Phillips got it started with a lead-off home run. Cedar Falls (5-0) continued the onslaught getting two more home runs in the inning, a three-run shot form Colin Coonradt, and a grand slam from starting pitcher Jaden Kramer.

“We give him a hard time because when he first got to us, he wasn’t real big and we told him to get in the weight room,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said. “Tonight he kind of proved to us that he got in the weight room and a put a good swing on it.”

It was Kramer’s first time back on the mound in two years following an injury. Now back in the game, he’s quickly proving himself to be asset in a lineup hit hard by graduation from last year.

“It was awesome, but credit to the team,” Kramer said. “We’re a very young and hard-working team and we’ve lost a lot of players which is going to hurt us this year, but we’ve got some really dominant sophomores this year. We’ve also got some juniors that will fill us up pitching wise.”

The Tigers would score one more run in the second inning, courtesy of a triple by sophomore Logan Wroe, who was then driven home by junior Shae Buskohl. Four more runs in the third inning and another two scoreless at-bats for the Sailors would put away the game in the fourth inning for the Tigers 16-0.

Phillips finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and Max Steinlage also scored three times. Caleb Raisty was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. In all, the Tigers slugged seven extra-base hits.

In the second semifinal, East got on West quickly, too, as winning pitcher Justin Thomas delivered a big run-scoring double in the first for an early 1-0. Then in the second the Trojans exploded as DeMaris Henderson and Caleb Peters each delivered two-run doubles as part of a nine-run explosion.

West would answer in the top of the third with three runs, getting two on a Tayvon Homolar. But East would answer right back in the bottom of the inning as Henderson delivered another run-run scoring double.

In the fourth inning, the Wahawks would take a bite out of East’s lead with six runs, including a two-run single by Holomar. Homolar would finish 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. West’s Landon Sturch also had three hits and Jackson Westemeier scored twice.

Once again, the Trojans responded as Peters stroked a two-run homer.

“The inning before, I know I missed a throw that I probably should’ve made, but I just kept my head up and went to bat, and tried to get the ball in play and hit a home run,” Peters said.

East continued its offensive production in the sixth getting a two-run triple from senior Broke Kiewiet.

Peters drove in four, Henderson three in the game, while Kiewiet, Maddox Harn, Spooner, and Thomas each drove in two

“Obviously we want to compete and play well and every game, but this is a rivalry – both sides get that,” said Eric Jesse. “It always means just a little bit more to both sides of town.”

Linescores

First game

Cedar Falls;(11)14;0 – 16;11;3

Columbus;000;0 – 0;1;2

Kramer, Grete (3), Langer (4) and Strassburg. Merrifield, Smith (1), Morrow (3) and Purdy. 2B – CF -- Mills, Raisty, Phillips. 3B: CF -- Wroe, Steinlage. HR: CF -- Phillips, Coonradt, Kramer.

Second game

Waterloo West;003;610;0 – 10;11;4

Waterloo East;192;222;x – 18;14;0

Holomar, Caughron (2), Sturch (5) and Willis. Thomas, Mills (6) and Harn, Thomas (6). 2B – WE: Thomas 2 Henderson 2, Mills, Peters. 3B: WE -- Kiewiet. HR: WE -- Peters

