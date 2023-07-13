CEDAR RAPIDS – It was nearly immaculate.

But masterful was still a totally appropriate title for what Cedar Falls right-hander Shae Buskohl dealt Wednesday night.

Relying primarily on his curveball and slider, the Tiger senior threw the best game of his career as Cedar Falls dumped Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 2-0, in a Class 4A sub-state final at Kennedy.

Buskohl allowed just two hits and struck out 12, retiring the final 12 batters he faced as he helped Tigers to their third ever state tournament appearance and second in four years.

Cedar Falls (27-14) will open state tournament play Tuesday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City against Southeast Polk (28-14) at 5 p.m.

“It feels amazing,” Buskohl said. “This has been my dream ever since I started high school baseball. Just amazing.”

Curves and sliders.

That was the strategy coming into the contest for Buskohl.

“I was in the bullpen before the game and both pitches were working really well,” Buskohl said. “I told my pitching coach they were working well, and he asked do you want to go first pitch breaking ball?

“And I was like yeah, threw it in there for a strike and just struck with it from there.”

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams was in awe of Buskohl’s performance after the game.

“It is one of those things you want your best pitcher to be at his best,” Williams said. “Shae deserves it … he’s worked so hard, and he has actually pitched and caught with a broken finger the last two weeks.

“I can’t say enough about Shae,” Williams added. “He was just dominate and that is a good hitting team. For a kid to do that for us and take us to the state tournament…pretty awesome.”

Buskohl was good from start to finish but was nearly perfect over the final four innings after being saved in the third.

He walked the lead-off batter, Owen Hutchison, who was sacrificed to second. After inducing Ty Donels to ground out to third, Buskohl gave up his second hit to Nolan Grawe, who also singled in the first, a laser of a shot to rightfield.

But Tiger right-fielder Teeghen Rath came up firing and his perfect bullet to catcher Maddox Strassburg nailed Hutchison at the plate for the final out to preserve a scoreless tie.

From there Buskohl just got better and better.

In fact, he was so good, in the fifth he nearly fired an immaculate inning as his first eight pitches were all strikes as he struck out Trevor Scott and Owen Anderson each on three pitches. With an 0-2 count to Hutchison, the Cougar centerfielder popped out to short.

In the sixth, the Tigers finally broke through offensively.

Colin Coonradt walked to lead off the inning, the seventh walk issued by Kennedy starter Jace Scott who did not allow a hit in five plus innings.

But Scott was lifted for Grant Mather and with a hit and run play on, Logan Wroe smashed a single up the middle. Coonradt never slowed and when the Cougars’ centerfielder ran past the ball, Coonradt scored easily for a 1-0 lead.

“During that situation I just have to do my job, do what my coach asked me to do, what he trusted me to do,” Wroe said. “We put the runner in jeopardy, but the pitcher hung his slider and I just put it up the middle and the rest just happened.”

In the seventh, Strassburg lead off with a triple to right center. The Tiger sophomore looked to be out at third after running through a stop sign, but Grawe, the third baseman, could not scoop a low throw and a late sliding Strassburg was safe.

One batter later, Payton Marsh hit a sacrifice fly to center to score courtesy runner Derek Woods for a 2-0 lead.

Then in the seventh, Buskohl flirted with being immaculate once again.

He threw 10 pitches, nine of them strikes while striking out Kennedy’s 3-4-5 hitters – Iowa recruit Rowan Donels, Mather and Matthew Stoltenberg.

“Shae was dominate tonight,” Wroe said. “Getting that one run in for him … that is all he needed, and he did the rest.”

The win was a continuation of a team that was challenged mid-June to be better, to play with more energy and play great team baseball.

Cedar Falls lost four straight games – two to Waterloo West and two to Dubuque Hempstead from June 15 through June 19 to fall to 13-12 and out of the Class 4A rankings.

“We challenged them about two and a half, three weeks ago about what legacy are you going to leave here,” Williams said. “Let’s start playing for each other, be great teammates. Because we struggled for a week, week and a half.”

Including the win over Kennedy Wednesday, the Tigers have now won 14 of their last 16 games.

