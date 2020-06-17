Cedar Falls outlasts West in extra-inning thriller

“They scored six runs with just one hit. It is unfortunate for a kid like Carter who is a great kid, but he just didn’t have time to build his arm with the virus shutting things down. ... The kids never quit and battled back to take the lead and force extra innings and I am happy about that. We are gonna get much better, it is just going to take some time.”

The Wahawks rallied and tied the game on a two-out solo home run by Clayton Rottinghaus in the top of the seventh. West then pulled in front, 7-6, on Sam Moore’s RBI single in the top half of the eighth.

Cedar Falls responded in its half of the eighth with a leadoff single by Gage Flanscha and a one-out single by Steinlage that plated the runner after an overthrow at third.

The first wild pitch advanced Steinlage to third, followed by the errant pitch to score the winner.

“Baseball can be a very strange game and we saw that here tonight,” said first year Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams. “We lost a lot of guys from last year and had to put some really young players in some tough spots tonight. At times we didn’t get the breaks we were hoping for and it almost cost us.”