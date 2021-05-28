 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls baseball splits with Xavier
PREP BASEBALL

Cedar Falls baseball splits with Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls recovered from an opening-game loss and salvaged a baseball doubleheader split Friday night at Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Xavier took the first game by a 5-2 margin before Cedar Falls finished with 11 hits and drew six walks during a 12-1 mercy rule victory in the finale.

Brody Bartlett drove in three runs and Caleb Raisty finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the Tigers’ second-game outburst. Connor Woods and Jaden Kramer also had two hits for Cedar Falls in game two.

Cedar Falls pitcher Brayden Smith picked up the victory in game two after striking out three and allowing three hits over five innings. The Tigers staked Smith to an early lead with a five run top half of the first inning.

In game one, Xavier rallied from down 1-0 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. Trailing 5-1, Cedar Falls scored its second run in the top half of the seventh. Kramer led the Tigers with a double.

SAILORS SWEEP SUMNER-

FREDERICKSBURG: Waterloo Columbus opened NICL league play Friday night with a doubleheader sweep over Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5-1, 13-3.

Linescores

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 5-1, CEDAR FALLS 2-12

First game

Cedar Falls 010 000 1 – 2 3 2

Xavier 020 120 x – 5 4 1

Neese and Buskohl. Neal and Hoffman. 2B – Kramer (CF).

Second game

Cedar Falls 520 50 – 12 11 0

Xavier 100 00 – 1 3 2

Smith and Buskohl. Proskovec, Fandel (4) and Hoffman. 2B – Buskohl, Bartlett (CF).

