Cedar Falls baseball ends 31-year state tournament drought

Cedar Falls took note and patience led to an early ambush.

Isaac Bauer opened with a single before Flanscha and Drew Hoth drew one-out walks. Brody Bartlett then drove in two with an opposite-field single. After a walk by Caleb Raisty plated a run, No. 9 hitter Jaden Kramer drove in the fourth and fifth runs with an opposite-field single.

“We knew we needed to make (Donels) make pitches,” Williams said. “We did and we made some great swings. Combine a couple walks and a couple great hits and it’s 5-0 and we’re relaxed then.”

Flanscha, Cedar Falls’ most consistent start in this shortened season, used that early cushion to his advantage. The Tigers didn’t surrender a run until Dylan Davis’ homer in the fourth inning. CF then limited damage to two and one runs in the fifth and sixth as Kennedy’s bats came to life.

Flanscha finished with four strikeouts and just two walks in 6 2/3 innings while scattering 10 hits.

After a 31-year state tournament drought, few would have imagined this would have become Cedar Falls’ breakthrough. Yet, these Tigers knew they had put in the work and they seized the opportunity.

“We worked all offseason for this,” said Flanscha, who spent the midseason quarantine working with elastic bands and long tossing to stay sharp. “That’s what I told myself coming into the game, ‘This is what we worked for.’ None of us really ever saw it, but we spoke it into existence. It was really just a manifestation and this whole program wanted it so bad all year. We just worked hard.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.