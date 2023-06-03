Williamsburg's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 14-6 win over Davenport Central in Iowa high school baseball action on June 3.

In recent action on May 27, Davenport Central faced off against Fort Madison and Williamsburg took on Vinton-Shellsburg on May 25 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.

