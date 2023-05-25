In recent action on May 18, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Grinnell and Williamsburg took on West Des Moines Valley on May 17 at West Des Moines Valley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.