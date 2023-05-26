Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Waverly-Sr survived Van Horne Benton in a 9-7 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Iowa high school baseball on May 26.

In recent action on May 19, Van Horne Benton faced off against Marshalltown and Waverly-Sr took on Forest City on May 18 at Forest City High School.

