Waterloo East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Traer North Tama 16-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 10, Traer North Tama faced off against Garwin GMG and Waterloo East took on Dike-New Hartford on June 10 at Waterloo East.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.