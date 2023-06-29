Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Van Horne Benton nipped Center Point CPU 2-1 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 29.
In recent action on June 19, Van Horne Benton faced off against Solon and Center Point CPU took on Troy Mills North Linn on June 23 at Center Point-Urbana High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.