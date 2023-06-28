It would have taken a herculean effort for West Union NFV to claim this one, and Sumner-Fred wouldn't allow that in a 17-12 decision on June 28 in Iowa baseball.

Recently on June 23, Sumner-Fred squared off with Calmar South Winn in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.