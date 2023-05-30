Letts Louisa-Muscatine swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Lone Tree 13-5 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Recently on May 25, Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with New London in a baseball game.

