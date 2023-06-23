Solon showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Iowa City Regina 8-1 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.

In recent action on June 14, Iowa City Regina faced off against Burlington Notre Dame and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on June 19 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

