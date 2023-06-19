Nashua-Plainfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Manly Central Springs 11-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 15, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Janesville and Manly Central Springs took on Osage on June 14 at Osage High School.

