An electrician would've been needed to get Cedar Rapids CR Washington on the scoreboard because Iowa City wouldn't allow it in a 10-0 shutout in Iowa high school baseball action on June 9.

Recently on May 30, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Dubuque Hempstead in a baseball game.

