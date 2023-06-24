Solon's advantage forced Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley to dig down, but it did to earn a 6-2 win Saturday during this Iowa baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.