It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wellman Mid-Prairie will take its 6-3 victory over West Liberty on June 19 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 10, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls and West Liberty took on Van Horne Benton on June 14 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.