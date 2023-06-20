The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Packwood Pekin used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Letts Louisa-Muscatine 10-2 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 20.

In recent action on June 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Wapello.

