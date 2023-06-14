It was a tough night for Manly Central Springs which was overmatched by Osage in this 13-1 verdict.
Recently on June 5, Osage squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.