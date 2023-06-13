Oelwein showed top form to dominate Grundy Center during a 10-1 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 30, Grundy Center faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Oelwein took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on June 3 at Oelwein High School.
