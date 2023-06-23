Center Point CPU didn't flinch, finally repelling Troy Mills North Linn 7-6 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.
Recently on June 19, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.