New Hampton rolled past Denver for a comfortable 12-2 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 1.
In recent action on May 23, New Hampton faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.