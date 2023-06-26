La Porte City Union's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
Recently on June 22, Sumner-Fred squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a baseball game.
