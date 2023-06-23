Cedar Rapids Prairie sent Johnston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 1-0 decision on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on June 12, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a baseball game.
