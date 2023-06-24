Cascade's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Gilbertville Don Bosco 15-0 on June 24 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on June 17, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Cascade took on Lisbon on June 14 at Cascade High School.
